Skaggs (oblique) was cleared to resume his throwing program Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

The southpaw underwent an ultrasound Thursday and the results convinced the Angels organization that he's ready to resume throwing. Skaggs, who is currently on the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury, recently had an issue with his side and was scratched from his scheduled rehab start. Fortunately, with Thursday's ultrasound results, Skaggs should be able to get back on the mound to continue his rehab work in the near future.