Skaggs (oblique) is on track to face hitters during the upcoming week, the Associated Press reports.

Skaggs has been sidelined for more than two months with an oblique injury, but looks to be progressing after he resumed his throwing program in late June. It sounds as though the lefty has advanced to mound work, and facing hitters in batting practice would represent the penultimate step of the recovery process before he heads out on a rehab assignment. Given the length of his absence, Skaggs may need three-to-four rehab starts to build up his arm, making it unwise to expect him to come off the 60-day disabled list before early August.