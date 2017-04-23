Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Picks up first win Saturday
Skaggs (1-1) threw seven innings of two-run ball Saturday, walking two and striking out four in a win over the Blue Jays.
The young southpaw has turned things around recently, going seven innings in both of his last two starts, bringing his ERA back down to a respectable 4.44 in the process. Skaggs mixed and matched his pitches well in this one, keeping the ball low and inducing two inning-ending double plays. While fantasy owners are always looking for strikeouts, keeping opposing hitters off balance and inducing weak contact (only one extra-base hit surrendered Saturday) can produce positive results in the ERA category. The 25-year-old has shown inconsistency in the past, so it wouldn't be wise to consider him a must-start going forward, especially with a matchup against the Rangers in Arlington looming Friday.
