Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Re-evaluated for side soreness
Skaggs (oblique) was re-evaluated Wednesday to determine the next step in his rehab, Elliot Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The southpaw's rehab path came into question after he was forced to miss his Saturday rehab start with soreness, so the evaluation will determine whether he will continue his throwing program or take more time off. Regardless, the delay in his rehab is making it more and more unclear when or if he will be able to return this season.
