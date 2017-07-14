Skaggs (oblique) will pitch in a Rookie League game either Sunday or Monday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs has faced multiple setbacks in his recovery from an oblique strain and hasn't appeared in game action since April, so he'll likely need to make several rehab starts before returning to the Angels' rotation. Nonetheless, this is a major step for the lefty and demonstrates his readiness for increased activity after having been scratched from his initial rehab program due to soreness. Expect Skaggs to work his way back for a return sometime in early August.