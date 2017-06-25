Skaggs (oblique) did not make his scheduled rehab start in the Arizona League on Saturday due to soreness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs will reportedly continue throwing "as tolerated," though it's unclear as to what that entails in regards to a rehab assignment. It's a rough setback, nonetheless, and could push his return date back until after the upcoming All-Star break. The young southpaw has not pitched since April 28, but should slot back into the Angels' rotation upon his return.