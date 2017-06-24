Angels' Tyler Skaggs: To pitch in Arizona League on Saturday
Skaggs (oblique) is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Skaggs has been rehabbing in Arizona for a couple of weeks and appears to be on the cusp of his first live action of 2017. While he still has a ways to go in his rehab before potentially rejoining the rotation, Saturday marks a step in the right direction. A more concrete timetable for his return should be established as he progresses further into the process.
