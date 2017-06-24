Skaggs (oblique) is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Skaggs has been rehabbing in Arizona for a couple of weeks and appears to be on the cusp of his first live action of 2017. While he still has a ways to go in his rehab before potentially rejoining the rotation, Saturday marks a step in the right direction. A more concrete timetable for his return should be established as he progresses further into the process.