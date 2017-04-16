Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Twirls first quality start in three tries
Skaggs allowed four hits while walking two and striking out nine over seven scoreless innings for a no-decision in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Royals.
It was a much-needed solid outing for the young lefty, who had allowed five earned runs in each of his first two starts of 2016. He kept the walks down again, which is encouraging considering he struggled with command coming back from Tommy John surgery last year. Skaggs now has 19 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. His strikeout abilities are not in question, but he must demonstrate more consistency before he's a viable pitcher to use for all of his starts in mixed leagues.
