Angels' Vicente Campos: Reinstated from disabled list, optioned to Triple-A
Campos (arm) was reinstated from his rehab assignment and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Campos underwent surgery for a broken arm last September, which made the nerve issues he suffered in training camp particularly concerning. He was shaky in his rehab appearances at High-A Inland Empire, allowing three runs over just 1.2 innings, but the fact that he has been able to pitch without pain is most important at this point. The Angels will let him continue to find his footing at Triple-A, and he could be a rotation candidate later in the season.
