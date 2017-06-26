Escobar (thumb) is starting at third base and batting cleanup Monday against the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Escobar is good to go after missing a pair of games over the weekend due to a left thumb strain. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .280/.331/.415 in 58 games this season, will face southpaw Rich Hill in his return to the lineup.

