Angels' Yunel Escobar: Back in action Monday
Escobar (thumb) is starting at third base and batting cleanup Monday against the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Escobar is good to go after missing a pair of games over the weekend due to a left thumb strain. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .280/.331/.415 in 58 games this season, will face southpaw Rich Hill in his return to the lineup.
