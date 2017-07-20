Escobar batted leadoff Wednesday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored in a win over the Nationals.

With Cameron Maybin (knee) landing on the disabled list, Escobar returned to the leadoff spot after starting the year there. The 34-year-old isn't much more than a batting average booster at this stage of his career, but he could see a few more opportunities to improve on his mark of 37 runs until Maybin returns.

