Escobar went 2-for-4 with the Angels' only RBI in a 5-1 loss to Houston on Wednesday.

The RBI was Escobar's fifth of the season, putting him on pace to finish with just under 50 on the year. The 35-year-old won't generate many RBI opportunities while batting leadoff, but he should be able to challenge his career-high mark of 89 runs if he continues to keep his batting average north of .300 this season.