Manager Mike Scioscia said Escobar is day-to-day after straining his left thumb diving for a ball in Friday's game, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Escobar was a late scratch Saturday due to the ailment and it appears there's a good chance he'll miss Sunday's matinee as a precautionary measure. Cliff Pennington could be the beneficiary if the veteran third baseman if forced to miss extended time, though all indications point to a return as soon as possible.