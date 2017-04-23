Escobar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Escobar was removed early from Friday's series opener after experiencing dizziness, but returned to the lineup Saturday, going 0-for-4. It appears he's just getting rested Sunday for the first time all season, so Escobar's health looks to be on solid ground entering the upcoming week. Jefry Marte will cover third base in Escobar's place Sunday.