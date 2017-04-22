Escobar left Friday's game in the sixth inning with an apparent injury, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what, if any, injury Escobar sustained. Earlier in the sixth inning, Escobar was nearly hit by a pitch, and it wasn't apparent if he sustained an injury on the pitch or when he fell down in an attempt to avoid it (or sell to the umpire that the ball hit him). This is a weird one; one reporter called it a "non-contact upper body injury." We'll keep an eye out for updates. Cliff Pennington replaced him at third base and would be the likely short-term replacement should Escobar miss time.