Escobar (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's affair with the Red Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Escobar was scratched from Saturday's game with a left thumb strain and will take a spot on the bench again while recovering from the injury. There was a good chance the third baseman would miss Sunday's finale, but he did manage to play catch on the field prior to the contest. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward as Kaleb Cowart mans the hot corner in his absence.

