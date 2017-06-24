Escobar has been scratched from Saturday's starting lineup, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cliff Pennington enters the lineup at third base, while Andrelton Simmons moved up to the cleanup spot. A reason for Escobar's scratch was not immediately provided. He spent a few weeks on the DL with a hamstring injury earlier this season.

