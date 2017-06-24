Angels' Yunel Escobar: Scratched with thumb strain
Escobar was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a left thumb strain, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
A strain is better than a "sprain," but even so, this could cost Escobar additional time. He was replaced at third base by Cliff Pennington in Saturday's lineup.
More News
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Remains out Sunday•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Day-to-day with thumb injury•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Collects two hits Thursday•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Gets afternoon off•
-
Angels' Yunel Escobar: Returns from DL on Thursday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...