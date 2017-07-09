Escobar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Rangers.

It was his first big blast since May 9, encompassing a stretch of 36 games. Escobar is still hitting a useful .288/.346/.755 slash line for the year, but he's been a drain on owners expecting power. Still, he'll often, if not consistently, hit in a spot near the top of the Angels' lineup even after Mike Trout (thumb) returns, so that counts for something.

