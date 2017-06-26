Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Earns first save of season
Petit picked up his first save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox.
It was a six-out save for Petit, who gave up just one hit along the way before slamming the door on Boston and giving the Angels a 4-2 win. The save was just the third of his career, with one coming in each of the last two seasons. Petit has not allowed a run in his last 9.1 innings (six appearances), yielding just four hits and not walking anyone with 10 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see if Petit hangs onto the closer role. Even with injured stopper Bud Norris (knee) on the disabled list, manager Mike Scioscia has plenty of others to choose from, including the recently activated Huston Street and the talented Cam Bedrosian. Petit has most often been used to pitch more than one inning. On the other hand, maybe Scioscia will go with the hot hand even after Norris returns. After all, he opted to go to Petit with most of the bullpen fresh, as noted by Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times.
