Angels' Yusmeiro Petit: Inks minor league deal with Halos
Petit signed a minor league contract with the Angels on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Petit took a step back in his age-31 season, with his HR/9 shooting up to 1.74 and his swinging-strike rate falling below nine percent, which led the Nats to decline his $3 million option for 2017. The right-hander had a 2.78 FIP as recently as 2014 and he has maintained low walk rates, so it's certainly possible he could earn a spot with the Angels, if not out of spring training then at some point during the season.
More News
-
Yusmeiro Petit: Nats decline option•
-
Nationals' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up third loss•
-
Nationals' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up third win of season in Friday's extra-inning win•
-
Nationals' Yusmeiro Petit: Gives up three runs in spot start against Dodgers•
-
Nationals' Yusmeiro Petit: To start Monday for scratched Strasburg•
-
Nationals' Yusmeiro Petit: Earns first save of season•