Petit signed a minor league contract with the Angels on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Petit took a step back in his age-31 season, with his HR/9 shooting up to 1.74 and his swinging-strike rate falling below nine percent, which led the Nats to decline his $3 million option for 2017. The right-hander had a 2.78 FIP as recently as 2014 and he has maintained low walk rates, so it's certainly possible he could earn a spot with the Angels, if not out of spring training then at some point during the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola