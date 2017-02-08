Petit signed a minor league contract with the Angels on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Petit took a step back in his age-31 season, with his HR/9 shooting up to 1.74 and his swinging-strike rate falling below nine percent, which led the Nats to decline his $3 million option for 2017. The right-hander had a 2.78 FIP as recently as 2014 and he has maintained low walk rates, so it's certainly possible he could earn a spot with the Angels, if not out of spring training then at some point during the season.