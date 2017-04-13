With JC Ramirez starting in place of Garrett Richards (forearm) on Friday, Petit will remain in the Angels' bullpen.

Petit -- who has a 4.95 career ERA as a starter -- figured to be a leading candidate to fill in for the injured Richards. The club decided to go with a younger, less-proven option in Ramirez for Friday's tilt. The 32-year-old could be used as a starter down the road if more injuries open up a spot in the rotation, but he will remain in long relief for the time being.