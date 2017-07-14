Antonio Bastardo: Released after DFA
The Pirates released Bastardo after designating him for assignment Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The left-hander has allowed 15 earned runs in nine innings and has experienced a precipitous dropoff from his past years of success. Given his career 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 through 393 big-league innings, Bastardo seems likely to get another chance with a team in need of bullpen depth.
