Astros' Aaron West: Released by Astros
West was released by the Astros organization Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
West has been with in the Astros organization since 2012 and held a 4.53 ERA over 43.2 innings with Triple-A Fresno this season before being cut from the roster on Tuesday. He'll look to pick up with another organization.
