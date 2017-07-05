Toro-Hernandez is feeling "OK" after being hit by a pitch in the head during Tuesday's game with Low-A Tri-City, Mark Singelais of the Times Union reports.
Toro-Hernandez was removed from Tuesday's game after being plunked in the head by a pitch. Though he's reportedly feeling OK, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the third baseman receive some time off. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...