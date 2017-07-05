Toro-Hernandez is feeling "OK" after being hit by a pitch in the head during Tuesday's game with Low-A Tri-City, Mark Singelais of the Times Union reports.

Toro-Hernandez was removed from Tuesday's game after being plunked in the head by a pitch. Though he's reportedly feeling OK, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the third baseman receive some time off. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.