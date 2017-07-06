Toro-Hernandez, who was struck in the side of the helmet by a pitch during Tuesday's game, went 1-for-4 with a strikeout for short-season Tri-City on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old showed no ill effects and ended up not missing a game after suffering a scary moment on Tuesday. Toro-Hernandez is splitting time between third base and catcher this season, and is carrying a .229/.339/.479 slash line with three home runs in 48 at-bats for short-season Tri-City.
