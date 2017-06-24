Astros' Alex Bregman: Belts eighth homer
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Mariners.
The 2017 season has been a challenge for Bregman, who continually adjusts as pitchers develop a plan for him. As such, his batting average has fluctuated between .245 and .265 over the last two months. However, the young third baseman has made more of an impact with his bat since the middle of May. Bregman was homerless with eight RBI and a .716 OPS over the first 35 games. Since then, he's slugged eight home runs with 18 RBI and an .820 OPS over 36 games.
