Astros' Alex Bregman: Crosses plate three times Tuesday
Bregman went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Braves.
The 23-year-old's bat has started to wake up -- over his last 13 games, Bregman is slashing .289/.385/.489 with a homer, four RBI and eight runs. While it's been a disappointing start to 2017 for the youngster, he's more than talented enough to reward patient fantasy GMs with a big second half.
