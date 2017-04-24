Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Bregman's fourth-inning single extended his hitting streak to a modest five games. Since being dropped from the two-hole to sixth in the order, Bregman has hit .310 (9-for-29) with three doubles, three RBI and five walks over the last nine games.