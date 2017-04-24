Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Bregman's fourth-inning single extended his hitting streak to a modest five games. Since being dropped from the two-hole to sixth in the order, Bregman has hit .310 (9-for-29) with three doubles, three RBI and five walks over the last nine games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories