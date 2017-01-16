Bregman will represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 22-year-old Bregman, Houston's first-round pick (second overall) in 2015, has been a quick-riser through the system. After beginning 2016 at Double-A Corpus Christi, he worked his way up to MLB, where he held his own in 49 games. He's expected to start the 2017 as the Astros' starting third baseman with a spot in the upper half of the batting order.