Astros' Alex Bregman: Slides out of two hole
Bregman is playing third base and batting sixth Wednesday against the Mariners.
Bregman is off to a shaky start through nine games, hitting just .212 (7-for-33) with one RBI, one run and one stolen base. He'll stay in the lineup, but manager A.J. Hinch will slide him down to sixth in the order while Josh Reddick jumps up to second, so we'll see how the youngster responds at the plate.
