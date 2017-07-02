Astros' Alex Bregman: Takes seat Sunday

Bregman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

With Bregman on the shelf, Marwin Gonzalez will move over to third base while Norichika Aoki gets the nod in left field. It will be just the second day off since June 18 for Bregman, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday night.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories