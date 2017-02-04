Aplin is a candidate to be removed from Houston's 40-man roster should the team need a spot during the offseason or spring training, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Aplin, a fifth-round pick in the 2012 draft, took a large step backwards in 2016, his first full season at Triple-A Fresno of the hitter-loving Pacific Coast League. He's played 219 games with 848 plate appearances over three seasons at the Triple-A level where he's hit just .245 and struck out in 21 percent of his at-bats. Compare that to his production at the lower levels, where Aplin hit .278 with a strikeout rate of 13 percent, and it paints a picture of a player that has reached a ceiling.