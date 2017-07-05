Tolliver was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tolliver was only up with the big club for three days to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen before the Astros required another starter. He ended up making two appearances, giving up one run on two hits and two walks over one inning. Joe Musgrove was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will start Wednesday against the Braves.