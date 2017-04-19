Peacock pitched two perfect innings, striking out three in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Peacock was pitching for the first time in six days, which is one way to surmise Houston had been on a winning streak prior to Tuesday's loss. All five of his outings this season have come with the Astros behind or in extra innings after manager A.J. Hinch had burned through other relievers. So, we're not talking about a pitcher who'll get save opportunities, but the right-hander has been effective in his role. Peacock, a former starter, has allowed one run while punching out 11 batters over 7.2 scoreless innings. In shorter relief stints, he's been able to dial up the fastball and doesn't have to face batters more than once in a game.