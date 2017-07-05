Astros' Brad Peacock: Fans seven in Tuesday's win
Peacock (6-1) gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six-plus innings in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Braves.
He held Atlanta scoreless through six innings before running into some trouble in the seventh, but by then Houston had a 12-0 lead and Peacock's win was in no jeopardy. It's just the second time since moving into the rotation that the right-hander has lasted at least six innings, but he continues to pile up the Ks, having whiffed at least seven batters in seven of his eight starts. He'll make one more start before the All-Star break Sunday in Toronto.
