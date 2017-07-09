Peacock (7-1) fired six scoreless innings in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing five hits and five walks with four strikeouts.

Peacock constantly flirted with danger, but he was staked to a massive early lead and was allowed to work through some potentially troublesome situations. He struggled to find the strike zone at times, with the five free passes representing his second-highest total of the season, but some timely outs helped him finish six shutout frames. Peacock will carry a stellar 2.63 ERA into the All-Star break, but his hefty 1.30 WHIP and substandard 84:37 K:BB indicate that some regression could be in store in the second half of the season. Still, he has enjoyed a successful transition into a full-time starter's role and will look to keep it going after brief a rest during the All-Star break.