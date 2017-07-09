Astros' Brad Peacock: Fires six scoreless innings in win over Jays
Peacock (7-1) fired six scoreless innings in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing five hits and five walks with four strikeouts.
Peacock constantly flirted with danger, but he was staked to a massive early lead and was allowed to work through some potentially troublesome situations. He struggled to find the strike zone at times, with the five free passes representing his second-highest total of the season, but some timely outs helped him finish six shutout frames. Peacock will carry a stellar 2.63 ERA into the All-Star break, but his hefty 1.30 WHIP and substandard 84:37 K:BB indicate that some regression could be in store in the second half of the season. Still, he has enjoyed a successful transition into a full-time starter's role and will look to keep it going after brief a rest during the All-Star break.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...