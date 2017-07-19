Peacock (8-1) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Peacock has had problems with control this season but none of that was evident Tuesday, getting to a three-ball count just four times. He won his fifth straight start and has become a formidable replacement starter. Things will get interesting when Dallas Keuchel (neck) is ready to return to the rotation. There isn't an obvious pitcher in the current rotation that deserves to be demoted to the bullpen. Barring injury, the decision will come down to Peacock or Mike Fiers.