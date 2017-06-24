Astros' Brad Peacock: Heads to paternity list
Peacock will be placed on the paternity list Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock's status for Sunday's start was considered up in the air, and it appears he'll be joining his expecting wife. Rookie Frances Martes will make his third career start in the majors Sunday, while Peacock could be back for his next scheduled turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Listed as Thursday's starter•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Could miss next start•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Strikes out eight in fourth win•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Strikes out 10 on short rest•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Set for Tuesday start on short rest•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Takes first loss of season•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...