Peacock will be placed on the paternity list Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock's status for Sunday's start was considered up in the air, and it appears he'll be joining his expecting wife. Rookie Frances Martes will make his third career start in the majors Sunday, while Peacock could be back for his next scheduled turn in the rotation.

