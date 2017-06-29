Astros' Brad Peacock: Improves to 5-1
Peacock (5-1) allowed just a single run on two hits and six walks while striking out seven batters through five innings during Thursday's win over Oakland.
Peacock struggled with his control but was still able to get through five innings and put himself in line for the win. He's now sporting a rock-solid 2.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 13.2 K/9 for the season, and his fantasy value is trending up. Peacock's long-term outlook remains a little murky, but he continues to build a strong case to remain a regular in the Houston rotation. He projects to make his next start against the Braves at SunTrust Park.
