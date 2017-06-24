Peacock (personal) is listed as the probable starter for Thursday's game against the A's, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock is expected to return from paternity leave in time for Thursday's series finale, slotting into the rotation spot recently vacated by Joe Musgrove. With a 13.3 K/9 this season, Peacock ranks first among all pitchers who have pitched at least 40 innings.