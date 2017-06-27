Peacock will be activated off the paternity list Tuesday and is scheduled to start Thursday against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock will be making his first start in 10 days, having last pitched June 19 when be struck out eight and allowed one run over 5.2 innings in a road win over these very same Athletics.

