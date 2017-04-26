Astros' Brady Rodgers: Leaves Triple-A start with arm issue
Rodgers left his last start with Triple-A Fresno with an arm issue and is being evaluated, MLB.com's Brian McTaggert reports.
He has already been placed on the 7-day DL after leaving his last start after 4.1 innings, despite having not allowed a run on three hits and zero walks. The 26-year-old righty had a 1.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in 16.1 innings this season prior to the injury.
