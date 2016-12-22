McCurry has been suspended 50 games without pay for testing positive for Methamphetamine, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A 22nd-round pick in 2014, he reached the Triple-A level last season as a 24-year-old, but this will hurt McCurry's standing within the organization. While his hit rate skyrocketed after he made the jump from Double-A, McCurry continued to miss bats at a good clip with the top affiliate. He's posted a 2.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 11.0 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 in three professional seasons.