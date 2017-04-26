Astros' Brian McCann: Batting cleanup Wednesday

McCann will start at catcher and bat fourth in the order for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The move to the cleanup spot figures to be only a temporary arrangement for McCann, who will likely be pushed down the order once Jose Altuve (shoulder) and George Springer (hamstring) are cleared to return to the lineup. Nonetheless, McCann might represent an enticing DFS option while he remains in the heart in the order, especially in a matchup against a volatile starting pitcher Wednesday in the Tribe's Trevor Bauer.