Astros' Brian McCann: Day off Saturday
McCann is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.
The catcher will take a seat against one of his former teams as Evan Gattis draws the start behind the plate. With left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound, Houston is stacking the lineup with right-handed bats.
