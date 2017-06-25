McCann went 1-for-4 with three RBI against the Mariners on Sunday.

McCann's three-run double in the seventh inning helped the Astros with some much-needed insurance, as they went on to win 5-2. He now has 15 RBI in his last 15 games and is slashing .268/.351/.475 in 211 plate appearances in 2017.

