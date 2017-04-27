Astros' Brian McCann: Homers in Wednesday's loss

McCann went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Indians. The homer was his third of the season and first in 12 games.

McCann slotted into the cleanup spot for the second time this season as part of a batting-order shuffle to cover for the unavailable Jose Altuve (shoulder) and George Springer (hamstring).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories