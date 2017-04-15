Astros' Brian McCann: Knocks in three Friday

McCann went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Manager A.J. Hinch is making sure McCann gets time off as the 33-year-old catcher has not caught more than three games in a row. Friday was his third straight, so it might be time for Evan Gattis on Saturday.

