Astros' Brian McCann: Knocks in three Friday
McCann went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.
Manager A.J. Hinch is making sure McCann gets time off as the 33-year-old catcher has not caught more than three games in a row. Friday was his third straight, so it might be time for Evan Gattis on Saturday.
