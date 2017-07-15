McCann went 1-for-5 and launched a three-run homer in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Opponents shouldn't give the Astros' prolific offense extra outs, but an error by Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco on a would-be double-play grounder eventually led to McCann's three-run bomb as part of Houston's eight-run second inning. For McCann, it was his just his third extra-base hit and first home run in 14 games, a stretch in which he's hit a mere .211, but as the fifth hitter in Houston's batting order, McCann often comes to the plate with men on base and has knocked in 12 runs over those 14 games.