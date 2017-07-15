Astros' Brian McCann: Makes Twins pay for error
McCann went 1-for-5 and launched a three-run homer in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.
Opponents shouldn't give the Astros' prolific offense extra outs, but an error by Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco on a would-be double-play grounder eventually led to McCann's three-run bomb as part of Houston's eight-run second inning. For McCann, it was his just his third extra-base hit and first home run in 14 games, a stretch in which he's hit a mere .211, but as the fifth hitter in Houston's batting order, McCann often comes to the plate with men on base and has knocked in 12 runs over those 14 games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...